Thomasville - Esther I. (Sullivan) Miller, 88, of Thomasville, PA, entered into God's eternal care, Friday, May 31, 2019 at home with her loving family by her side.



Born December 10, 1930, in Deep Run, MD, she was the daughter of the late Harry E. and Annie V. (Garvick) Sullivan. Esther was the loving wife of the late Glenn R. Miller with whom she shared fifty-nine years of marriage until his passing on January 7, 2011.



Esther was a member of Hanover Church of the Brethren, Hanover, PA, and the New Life Sunday School Class.



Esther retired after twenty-five years as a housekeeper at The Brethren Home.



Esther enjoyed reading, crocheting, playing her guitar, watching baby blue birds, and especially spending time with her family.



Esther is survived by her son, Richard A. Miller of West York, PA, her daughter, Brenda L. Dell of Thomasville, PA; three grandchildren, Amy M. Livingston, Adam S. Livingston, and Brian J. Miller; three great-grandchildren, Katie, Collin, and Jordyn; and a sister, Helen Yingling. She was preceded in death by four brothers, Herbert A. Sullivan, Harold G. Sullivan, David L. Sullivan, and Marlin Sullivan; and one sister, Mary M. Cunningham.



A funeral service to celebrate and remember Esther will be held 11 AM, Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Hanover Church of the Brethren, 601 Wilson Avenue, Hanover, PA with her pastor the Rev. Geraldine Godfrey officiating. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, PA. Viewings and times to share memories with the family will be held from 6 to 8 PM, Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, and from 10 to 11 AM, Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the church.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Esther's memory may be made to the Building Fund at Hanover Church of the Brethren, 601 Wilson Avenue, Hanover, PA 17331.



