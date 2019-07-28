Services
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
1928 - 2019
Esther M. Kinneman Obituary
Esther M. Kinneman

Abbottstown - Esther M. Kinneman, 90, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Hanover Hall.

Esther was born October 18, 1928, in Abbottstown, the daughter of the late Guy R. and Ruth V. (Bankert) Kinneman, Sr.

Esther was a member of Emmanuel U.C.C. in Abbottstown, and was employed at Hanover Pen Company. She was also a member of the Abbottstown Fire Company and the Hanover Pacers.

Esther is survived by a son, David E. Kuhn and his wife Sandra of East Berlin, a daughter, Jeanne M. Grogg and her husband Stephen of Spring Grove, four grandchildren, David A. Kuhn, Courtney N. Bolinsky, Joshua S. Kuhn and Ryan A. Grogg, six great grandchildren, and a sister, Dorie Keefer of New Oxford. She was predeceased by two brothers, Guy Kinneman, Jr, and Victor Kinneman, and three sisters, Ethel Roche, Eileen Kinneman and Edith Moose.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 11 AM, at the Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, with her pastor, Rev. Dr. Margaret J. Wise officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Olive Cemetery in Abbottstown. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10 AM until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel U.C.C., Center Square, Abbottstown, PA 17301, or to , 101 Erford Rd, Ste 201, Camp Hill, PA 17011. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com. The family would like to thank the staff at Hanover Hall for the care they gave to Esther.
Published in Evening Sun on July 28, 2019
