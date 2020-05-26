|
|
Esther Oneida (Sentz) Snyder
Lemoyne - Esther Oneida (Sentz) Snyder, 92, of Lemoyne, passed away on Saturday, May 23, at Vibra Life of Mechanicsburg. She was the widow of William H. Snyder who died in March 13, 2005. Though only married 3 years, the best 3 years of her life according to Esther. They had dated prior to the start of WWII, but after the war they did not reunite. After 56 years and the passing of their respective spouses, they were finally reunited. Esther and Bill were together four years, marrying in April 2002. After his death, Esther was not the same and kept saying,"I just want to go be with Bill". She finally got her wish and is at peace.
Born March 9, 1928 in Littlestown, Esther was the daughter of the late Ernest R. & Mary Mae (Shryock) Sentz. She was a 1945 Littlestown High School graduate and was retired from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Dept of Education after 32 years of service. One of her greatest accomplishments during her state service was that she was on the committee that got the AFSCME Union into the State for employees. She then served as a Steward, Chief Steward and President of her Local.
Surviving are her daughter, E. Carla (Sentz) Bretz of Mechanicsburg; her brother, Wilbur Sentz of Littlestown; her 3 grandchildren: Dr. Tracy S. Shank of Reading, Brian Shank & Kim of Dillsburg and Jason Shank & Carla of York; her 2 great granddaughters, Kennedy and McKenzie Shank, one step great grandson, Zac Snyder & Michelle; 7 step children; and a loveable grandpuppy, "Lovey". Esther was predeceased by her first husband, John J. Muldowney, Jr., her brothers: Ernest W., Clinton O. "Ozzie", and Larry R. Sentz and her sisters, Ava (Sentz) Szudejko and Lydia (Sentz) Parks and her grandson Patrick T. Shank. Esther was a lifelong member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Littlestown and a lifetime member of the M.L.S. King Legacy Guild of Littlestown.
Due to COVID-19, a Graveside Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown. Memorials in Esther's name may be sent to her church @ 53 W. King St., Littlestown, PA 17340 or to the White Muzzle Fund, P.O. Box 6321, FDA Station, New York, NY 10150-6321. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from May 26 to May 28, 2020