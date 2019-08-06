|
Ethel B. Resh
Hanover - Ethel B. Resh, 91, wife of Edward M. Resh, entered into God's eternal care on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Cross Keys Village-The Brethren Home Community.
Born on Friday, March 2, 1928 in Hanover, she was a daughter of the late John F. and Adelaide Noel Bennett. She was also preceded in death by nine brothers, William, Francis, John, Thomas, Joseph, Robert, Fred, Richard and Michael Bennett and three sisters, Mary Adalaide Bennett, Frances Celine Bennett, Helen Smith. A 1946 graduate of Delone Catholic High School, Ethel was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Church. Skilled with her hands and creative with her mind, she enjoyed sewing and quilting.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by five children, Andrea Brillhart and her husband, Keith, of Vero Beach, FL, Steven F. Resh and his wife, Catherine, of Lavale, MD, Joseph E. Resh of Dillsburg, Susan E. Muller and her husband, Hugh, of Dover and Martha "Molly" A. Regal and her husband, Daniel, of Abbottstown; 12 grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Patricia Zdankowski and Dorothy Boyer; and many nieces and nephews.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 PM Friday, August 9, 2019 at St. Vincent de Paul Church with The Rev. Michael P. Reid, II serving as celebrant. Burial will be held privately in St. Vincent's Cemetery. The family will receive friends at a viewing to be held from 6 to 8 PM Thursday at Panebaker Funeral Home, 311 Broadway, Hanover.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions the , 2595 Interstate Drive - Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or to St. Vincent de Paul Church, 220 Third Avenue, Hanover, PA 17331.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 6, 2019