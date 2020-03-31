|
|
Ethel L. Beard
Hanover/Glen Rock - Ethel L. (Wehrly) Beard, 88, died Monday, March 30, 2020 at the Homewood Home at Plum Creek, Hanover. She was the wife of the late Wayne E. Beard.
Private funeral services will be held at St. Jacob's (Stone) Church Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Bruce P. Bouchard, officiating.
Mrs. Beard was born on April 3, 1931 in Codorus Township, a daughter of the late Curvin C. and Margaret M. (Emig) Wehrly.
She graduated from Codorus Township High School and had worked as a seamstress at several local sewing factories for over 25 years, retiring in 1997.
Ethel was a member of St. Jacob's (Stone) UCC Church, Glenville and the Menges Mills Historic Steam & Gas Engine Association, where she ran the petting zoo. She loved planting flowers, farm animals and attending Wehrly's Auction.
She leaves a daughter, Gloria D. Reaver (Joseph) of Hanover; by five sons, Robert W. Beard (Nancy) and Dean B. Beard (Cindy), both of Glen Rock, Dale R. Beard (Sherri) of Hallam, Thomas C. Beard of Spring Grove and James M. Beard (Melissa) of York; 14 grandchildren 8 great grandchildren; and a brother, Charles L. Wehrly. She was predeceased by a brother John A. Wehrly.
In lieu of Flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jacob's (Stone) UCC Church, 5152 Stone Church Road, Glenville, PA 17329.
The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main St., Glen Rock, is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in Evening Sun from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020