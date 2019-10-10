|
Ethel L. Crowl
Westminster - Ethel L. Crowl, 92, of Westminster, Maryland, and more recently of Hanover, Pennsylvania, died peacefully on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Homewood at Plum Creek.
Born May 28, 1927 in Carroll County, MD near Reese she was the daughter of the late Lester A. and Mary Leola (Blizzard) Gesell. She was predeceased in 2012 by her beloved husband of 65 years, Preston Coolidge Crowl.
Ethel was a 1944 graduate of Westminster High School and was a member of St. Mary's United Church of Christ in Silver Run. She was a retired secretary from the Carroll County Board of Education. She enjoyed BINGO, needle work, cross word puzzles, and reading.
Surviving are daughters, Deborah L. Messinger of Hanover, and Cynthia L. Gordon and husband James of Westminster; son, Thomas A. Crowl of Westminster; daughter-in-law, Dierdre Crowl; grandson, Cameron T. Crowl; 2 step-grandsons; brother, Lester A. Gesell, Jr. of FL; sister, Hilda B. Yelton of Finksburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis St., Westminster with Pastor Sterling Fritz officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Silver Run. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 10th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ethel's name to St. Mary's United Church of Christ, 1441 E. Mayberry Rd., Westminster, MD 21158.
Published in Evening Sun on Oct. 10, 2019