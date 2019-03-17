Services
Feiser Funeral Home
302 Lincoln Way West
New Oxford, PA 17350
Eugene C. Braham


Eugene C. Braham Obituary
Eugene C. Braham

Gettysburg - Eugene C. Braham, 70, of Gettysburg, died Friday evening, March 15, 2019, at the Hershey Medical Center. He was the husband of Terry A. (Duncan) Braham, his wife of 51 years.

Eugene was born October 29, 1948 in Rowlesburg, WV, the son of the late Clyde and Pauline M. (Laughman) Braham.

Eugene was an avid hunter and fisherman, and enjoyed shooting firearms. He was a Beneficiary member of the N.R.A. Eugene was employed with Glen-Gery Brick Yard in York for over 31 years.

In addition to his wife, Terry, Eugene was survived by a son, Eugene C. Braham, Jr. and his wife Stephanie of Spring Grove, two daughters; Melissa A. Krug and Pauline J. Andrews both of Hanover, nine grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, one brother, Gary Braham of Tunnelton, WV, two sisters; Robin Blankenship of WV, and Gail Braham of VA. He was predeceased by one daughter, Angela Braham and one sister, Linda Pifer.

Following cremation, services will be private. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc., 302 Lincolnway West, New Oxford, is in charge of the arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 17, 2019
