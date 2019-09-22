Services
Eline Funeral Home
934 S Main St
Hampstead, MD 21074
410-239-8163
Eugene C. Gibson


1929 - 2019
Eugene C. Gibson Obituary
Eugene C. Gibson

Hampstead - Eugene C. Gibson, 90, of Hampstead, passed away Friday September 20, 2019 at the Dove House in Westminster, MD.

Born February 24, 1929 in Westminster, he was a son of the late Earl Wagner and Grace Irene Coker Gibson. He was the husband of Doris Ann Reed Gibson, who passed away April 10, 2018.

Mr. Gibson served his country honorably during the Korean War in the Army. He was the owner and operator of Gene's Auto Sales in Hampstead, retiring in 1991. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Manchester.

Surviving are sons and daughters-in-law, Barry and Teresa Gibson of Westminster, Douglas Gibson of Gordonsville, VA, and Scott and Karen Gibson of Shrewsbury, PA; grandson, Jason Gibson; granddaughter, Meloni Gibson; great-granddaughter, Madelyn Gibson; and brother, Roger Gibson of Buford, GA.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Earl W. Gibson, Jr.

Services and interment will be private. Arrangements are by Eline Funeral Home, Hampstead.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.elinefh.com
Published in Evening Sun on Sept. 22, 2019
