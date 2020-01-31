|
Eugene F. Jones
Hanover - Eugene F. Jones, 87, died Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Gettysburg Hospital. He was the husband of Kay E. (Fritchman) Jones, his wife of 43 years.
Gene was born December 23, 1932, in Hanover, the son of the late H. Alvin and Margie (Flaherty) Jones.
Gene was a 1954 graduate of Gettysburg College, served at a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force, was a life member of Emory U.M. Church in New Oxford, and retired from Menchey Music Service after 30 years of service. He was an avid photographer and train collector since his childhood, and bred and showed Dalmatian dogs. Gene was a member of the New Oxford Historical Society and the Train Collectors Association, and he was a former president of the York Kennel Club and the Greater Washington Dalmatian Club.
In addition to his wife Kay, Gene is survived by his children, Gregory Jones and his wife Heather of Duryea, Christopher Jones and his wife Michelle of Gettysburg, David Paup and his wife Janell of York, Christine Bodisch and her husband Joe of Dillsburg, and Melinda Billet and her husband Joe of Wrightsville, eight grandchildren, and two great granddaughters.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 11 AM, at the Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, with Rev. Erin Wheeler officiating. Burial will be in New Oxford Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 6-8 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to Emory U.M. Church, 35 Center Square, New Oxford, PA 17350. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020