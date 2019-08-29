|
Eugene H. Snyder
Hanover - Eugene H. Snyder, 86 of Hanover, PA passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 at home surrounded by his wife and family. He was the husband of Beverly J (Groupe) Snyder for 30 years. Born June 17, 1933, in Yoe, PA. Gene was the son of the late Harry W. Snyder and Alverta A. Snyder. He retired from J.E. Hurley Co., Inc. in October 1990 after many years of faithful service as a job superintendent. Upon his retirement he chose to work part time at Auto Plus until his full retirement in 2018.
Surviving in addition to his wife are four children Lisa Miami (Snyder) Munn and husband Brian Joseph Munn, of Cape May, NJ, step children Steven G. Bortner and wife Cindy A. Bortner, of Hanover, PA, Tammy A. Wertz and husband Philip D. Wertz, of Littlestown, PA, and Bonnie L. Naill and husband William Y. Naill III, of Hanover, PA along with nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Gene was a long- time member of Mt. Caramel Evangelical Lutheran Church where he thoroughly enjoyed spending time with family and friends sharing his belief in God. He was also a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose, New Oxford Social and Athletic Club, Amvets, and the VFW.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Mt. Caramel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1398 Moulstown Road, Hanover, PA, with the Reverend David DeLong officiating. The service will be held at 2PM with visitation beginning at 1PM.
The family would like to thank all medical personnel that assisted in Gene's care while he fought his courageous battle with cancer. A special thank you to the compassionate caregivers of Asera Care Hospice.
In lieu of flowers contributions in memory of Eugene may be made to Mt. Caramel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1398 Moulstown Road, Hanover, PA, 17331, or Asera Care Hospice, 984 Loucks Road, Suite 1, York, PA, 17404.
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 29, 2019