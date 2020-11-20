Eugene Miller
Hanover - Eugene P. "Gene" Miller, 83, of Hanover and formerly of East Berlin and formerly of New Oxford and Hanover, entered into God's eternal care, on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle, Hanover.
Born Jan. 13, 1937 in Hanover, he was the son of the late Charles E. and Florence Viola Mae (Alban) Miller.
Gene was a devout Christian and attended a number of churches in the Hanover area. He was an accomplished carpenter and enjoyed building homes and then selling them. He also enjoyed mowing his lawn.
Mr. Miller is survived by his brother, Raymond E. Miller, Hanover; his niece, Pam Mosher and her husband Robert of Hanover; his nephew, Thomas Miller of Hanover; his great nephew, John Mosher of Hanover; and a number cousins. He was preceded in death by his brother Charles "Bob" Miller who died in the line of duty during WWII in Northern Italy.
A service to celebrate the life of Gene Miller will be held at 10:30am on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 with Pastor James Winter officiating. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be from 9:30am Wednesday until the time of the service at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 guidelines and in compliance with health and public safety directives, those attending the services will be required to wear a face covering and follow social distancing protocols. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, PA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Eugene Miller may be made to Hanover God's Missionary Church, 1285 Hoff Rd., Hanover, PA 17331.
