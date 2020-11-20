1/1
Eugene Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugene Miller

Hanover - Eugene P. "Gene" Miller, 83, of Hanover and formerly of East Berlin and formerly of New Oxford and Hanover, entered into God's eternal care, on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle, Hanover.

Born Jan. 13, 1937 in Hanover, he was the son of the late Charles E. and Florence Viola Mae (Alban) Miller.

Gene was a devout Christian and attended a number of churches in the Hanover area. He was an accomplished carpenter and enjoyed building homes and then selling them. He also enjoyed mowing his lawn.

Mr. Miller is survived by his brother, Raymond E. Miller, Hanover; his niece, Pam Mosher and her husband Robert of Hanover; his nephew, Thomas Miller of Hanover; his great nephew, John Mosher of Hanover; and a number cousins. He was preceded in death by his brother Charles "Bob" Miller who died in the line of duty during WWII in Northern Italy.

A service to celebrate the life of Gene Miller will be held at 10:30am on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 with Pastor James Winter officiating. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be from 9:30am Wednesday until the time of the service at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 guidelines and in compliance with health and public safety directives, those attending the services will be required to wear a face covering and follow social distancing protocols. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, PA.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Eugene Miller may be made to Hanover God's Missionary Church, 1285 Hoff Rd., Hanover, PA 17331.

To share memories of Gene Miller, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wetzel Funeral Home - Hanover
549 Carlisle Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-632-1242
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by EveningSun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved