|
|
Eugene Myers
Hanover - Eugene P. Myers, 78 of Hanover passed away peacefully on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Hanover Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Linda Carolyn (Fuhrman) Myers; together they shared 56 years of marriage.
Born February 12, 1942, he was a son of the late Paul T. and Mary C. (Hilker) Myers.
Eugene graduated from Littlestown High School; he obtained first prize for building a bed and a desk. Eugene served in the US Army Reserves, Westminster, Maryland. Mr. Myers was employed 30 years at Emeco Industries, and 22 years at Taney Corporation; he was a very hard worker and he also did Landscaping on the side.
In addition to his wife, Linda, Eugene is survived by 2 daughters: Tammy L. Hartlaub and her husband, Jaimie of Littlestown and Tiffany Licciardello and her husband, Robert of Wesley Chapel, FL.; six grandchildren: Cody Hartlaub of Littlestown, Kirsten Cook and her husband, David Jr. of Spring Grove, Dominick Licciardello of Wesley Chapel, FL., Autumn Licciardello of Wesley Chapel, FL., Olivia Licciardello of Wesley Chapel, FL. and Delaney Licciardello of Wesley Chapel, FL., as well as one great-grandson, Oakley Cook.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Martha Myers.
A funeral service to celebrate Eugene's life will be held on Thursday, March 12th at 4 p.m. at Black Rock Church of the Brethren; 3864 Glenville Rd.; Glenville, PA 17329 with Pastor Brandon Grady officiating. Interment will follow in the adjoining church cemetery. A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will be on Wednesday, March 11th from 6-8pm at Wetzel Funeral Home & Crematory; 549 Carlisle St. in Hanover, and again at the church on Thursday afternoon from 3p.m. until the start of the service.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to Black Rock Church of the Brethren at the above address.
To share condolences and view a memorial tribute video, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com
Published in Evening Sun from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020