Eugene "Gene" R. Hejmanowski
Hanover - Eugene "Gene" Robert Hejmanowski of Hanover, PA went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at the York Hospital, at the age of 86, surrounded by his loving family. Born January 19, 1933 in Buffalo, New York, Gene was the son of the late Sophie (Januchowski) and Edward Hejmanowski.
Gene proudly served in the United States Marine Corp as a Staff Sergeant. A combat veteran, Gene served with distinction on the front lines during the Korean conflict earning a Bronze Star with Combat "V" distinguishing device, a Purple Heart, and Good Conduct Medal. Additionally, he was recognized as a member of the National Association of Atomic Veterans. Following his military service, he graduated from Erie County Community College (Buffalo, NY) and subsequently relocated to Mechanicsburg, PA to begin his career as an Engineer at IBM. Gene ended his working career as the Recycling Coordinator for Penn Township, Hanover, PA retiring in 2008.
He volunteered at UPMC Hanover Hospital as a Patient Advocate Liaison. Gene got great joy out of visiting and talking with the patients. He also volunteered for the York County Youth Aide Panel and practiced in faith as a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hanover where he served on the church council and various committees.
A very kind and compassionate man, Gene brought joy and happiness to everyone he met. While he enjoyed helping others, he was always happiest when spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was an avid Buffalo Bills fan.
Gene is survived by his loving wife, Sandra (Pittinger) Hejmanowski, five sons and one daughter. Michael Hejmanowski of Carlisle, PA; Susan (Kerry) Preun of Dillsburg, PA; Robert Hejmanowski and his companion, Teresa Catalano, of Mechanicsburg, PA; Paul Hejmanowski of Hertford, NC, Captain Steven (Denyea) Hejmanowski (USN) of Hanford, CA and Eric Hejmanowski of Maricopa, AZ. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Angela (Damien) Lombardi, Shane, Ryan, Kyle, Rachel, Abigail and Elizabeth Hejmanowski.
He also leaves behind his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Susan and Ken Wierman, brother-in-law, David Tobia and sister-in-law, Dolly Hejmanowski, along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother and four sisters.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 127 York Street, Hanover, PA with Pastor Robert Burkhart officiating. Visitation will be from 12 noon until the time of the service at church. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 127 York Street, Hanover, PA 17331; s Project (support.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate) or the (donate3.cancer.org).
To share memories of Gene, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Apr. 7, 2019