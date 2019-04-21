Services
Murphy Funeral Home Inc
501 Ridge Ave
Mc Sherrystown, PA 17344
(717) 637-6945
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Murphy Funeral Home Inc
501 Ridge Ave
Mc Sherrystown, PA 17344
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
8:00 PM
Murphy Funeral Home Inc
501 Ridge Ave
Mc Sherrystown, PA 17344
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Annunciation Church
26 N. Third Street
McSherrystown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugenia Sterner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugenia F."Jean" Sterner


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eugenia F."Jean" Sterner Obituary
Eugenia F."Jean" Sterner

McSherrystown - Eugenia F. "Jean" Sterner, 72, of McSherrystown passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Hershey Medical Center.

Born June 21, 1946 in Hanover, she was the daughter of Clyde E. Sterner Sr. and Mary A. (Rider) Sterner.

Jean was retired from Lincoln Intermediate Unit #12 and previously worked at Beneficial Finance Co, for 25 years. She was a Member of Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, McSherrystown where she taught Sunday School for 25 years, faithfully attended the Adoration Chapel and was a member of the prayer shawl committee. She was a 1964 graduate of Delone Catholic High School, McSherrystown, a member of the Sacred Heart Club and worked with the after-school program at St. Joseph Academy, McSherrystown.

Surviving are five siblings Joann Watkins of Landenburg, Mary Deatrick and husband Dale of Gettysburg, James Sterner and wife Marilyn of McSherrystown, Clyde E. Sterner Jr. and wife Carol of Hanover and Joseph Sterner and wife Christy of Gettysburg and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 12:00 noon Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Annunciation Church, McSherrystown with Rev. Charles L. Persing as celebrant. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Friends and relatives will be received Wednesday 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown with prayers at 8:00 p.m.

Contributions in memory of Jean may be made to Annunciation Church Memorial Fund, 26 N. Third Street, McSherrystown, PA 17344

Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now