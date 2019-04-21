|
Eugenia F."Jean" Sterner
McSherrystown - Eugenia F. "Jean" Sterner, 72, of McSherrystown passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Hershey Medical Center.
Born June 21, 1946 in Hanover, she was the daughter of Clyde E. Sterner Sr. and Mary A. (Rider) Sterner.
Jean was retired from Lincoln Intermediate Unit #12 and previously worked at Beneficial Finance Co, for 25 years. She was a Member of Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, McSherrystown where she taught Sunday School for 25 years, faithfully attended the Adoration Chapel and was a member of the prayer shawl committee. She was a 1964 graduate of Delone Catholic High School, McSherrystown, a member of the Sacred Heart Club and worked with the after-school program at St. Joseph Academy, McSherrystown.
Surviving are five siblings Joann Watkins of Landenburg, Mary Deatrick and husband Dale of Gettysburg, James Sterner and wife Marilyn of McSherrystown, Clyde E. Sterner Jr. and wife Carol of Hanover and Joseph Sterner and wife Christy of Gettysburg and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 12:00 noon Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Annunciation Church, McSherrystown with Rev. Charles L. Persing as celebrant. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Friends and relatives will be received Wednesday 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown with prayers at 8:00 p.m.
Contributions in memory of Jean may be made to Annunciation Church Memorial Fund, 26 N. Third Street, McSherrystown, PA 17344
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun on Apr. 21, 2019