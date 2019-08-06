Services
Murphy Funeral Home Inc
501 Ridge Ave
Mc Sherrystown, PA 17344
(717) 637-6945
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Murphy Funeral Home Inc
501 Ridge Ave
Mc Sherrystown, PA 17344
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
8:00 PM
Murphy Funeral Home Inc
501 Ridge Ave
Mc Sherrystown, PA 17344
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Murphy Funeral Home Inc
501 Ridge Ave
Mc Sherrystown, PA 17344
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Murphy Funeral Home Inc
501 Ridge Ave
Mc Sherrystown, PA 17344
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eva Gebhart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eva M. Gebhart


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eva M. Gebhart Obituary
Eva M. Gebhart

McSherrystown - Eva M. Gebhart, 92, of McSherrystown, entered into God's eternal care on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at UPMC Hanover Hospital surrounded by her family.

Born October 7, 1926 in Centennial, she was the daughter of Albert and Regina (Pohlman) Groft.

Eva retired from Snyders Foods with 22 years of service. She was a member of Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, McSherrystown and faithfully served her time in prayer at the adoration chapel. She enjoyed playing cards, reading, cooking and baking and especially spending time with her friends and family. Family and Faith were the center of her life.

Surviving are four children, Leonard Gebhart II of McSherrystown, Anthony Gebhart and wife Jill of Hampstead, MD, Joan Sterner and husband Jerry of Hanover and Joyce Potts and husband Denny of New Oxford; ten grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Carroll Groft and wife Lorna, Donald Groft and wife Gloria all of Hanover and Jeane Orndorff of Baltimore, MD. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Cindy Kelly and seven siblings, Cathleen Stambaugh, Doris Jones, Rita Herrell, Paul, Francis, Herbert and Leo Groft.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown with Rev. Msgr. James Lyons officiating. Burial will follow in Annunciation Cemetery. Friends and relatives will be received Tuesday 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home with prayers at 8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to the time of the service at the funeral home.

Contributions in memory of Eva may be made to Annunciation BVM Catholic Church HVAC Fund, 26 N. Third St., McSherrystown, PA 17344.

Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now