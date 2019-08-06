|
|
Eva M. Gebhart
McSherrystown - Eva M. Gebhart, 92, of McSherrystown, entered into God's eternal care on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at UPMC Hanover Hospital surrounded by her family.
Born October 7, 1926 in Centennial, she was the daughter of Albert and Regina (Pohlman) Groft.
Eva retired from Snyders Foods with 22 years of service. She was a member of Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, McSherrystown and faithfully served her time in prayer at the adoration chapel. She enjoyed playing cards, reading, cooking and baking and especially spending time with her friends and family. Family and Faith were the center of her life.
Surviving are four children, Leonard Gebhart II of McSherrystown, Anthony Gebhart and wife Jill of Hampstead, MD, Joan Sterner and husband Jerry of Hanover and Joyce Potts and husband Denny of New Oxford; ten grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Carroll Groft and wife Lorna, Donald Groft and wife Gloria all of Hanover and Jeane Orndorff of Baltimore, MD. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Cindy Kelly and seven siblings, Cathleen Stambaugh, Doris Jones, Rita Herrell, Paul, Francis, Herbert and Leo Groft.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown with Rev. Msgr. James Lyons officiating. Burial will follow in Annunciation Cemetery. Friends and relatives will be received Tuesday 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home with prayers at 8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to the time of the service at the funeral home.
Contributions in memory of Eva may be made to Annunciation BVM Catholic Church HVAC Fund, 26 N. Third St., McSherrystown, PA 17344.
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 6, 2019