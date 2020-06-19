Evangeline N. Luckenbaugh
Hanover - Evangeline N. "Evie" (Mavros) Luckenbaugh, 98, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Hanover Hall Nursing Center, Hanover, PA.
Born August 11, 1921 in Johnsonburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Constantina (Zarkadas) Mavros. Evie was the loving wife of the late John W. Luckenbaugh who died in 1977.
Evie was a member of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, York, PA. She was a former member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Elks, the American Legion, and the McSherrystown Moose.
Evie attended school in Hanover, PA, and in Greece. She was formerly employed at the CVS Pharmacy.
Evie loved cooking, crocheting, knitting, reading, and spending time with her family.
Evie is survived by her children, John W. Luckenbaugh, Jr. of Hanover, PA, Aristotle N. Luckenbaugh of Hanover, PA, and Catherine T. Felix of Hanover, PA; five grandchildren, Justin, David, Amy, Karen, and Donna; and 5 great-grandchildren, Rylea, Maveryck, Julian, Dominic, and Brittany. She was preceded in death by four brothers, Timothy E. Mavros, Spira Mavros, Alex N. Mavros, and Aristotle Mavros; and two sisters, Mary Lorenzo, and Bessie Luckenbaugh.
A funeral service will be held 11 AM, Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 220 Third Street, Hanover, PA, with Father Andrew Tsikitas of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, York, PA as celebrant. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, PA. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 10:30-11:00 AM, Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Evie's memory to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 2500 Pine Grove Rd, York, PA 17403.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.