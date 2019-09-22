|
Evelyn J. Shildt
Porters Sideling - Evelyn J. Shildt, 98, entered into God's eternal care on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at SpiriTrust Lutheran - The Village at Gettysburg.
Born on Monday, February 7, 1921 in Littlestown, she was a daughter of the late William R. and Rosanna Harget Myers. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul E. Shildt, who died in 1989; two sisters, Margaret Bailey and Corinne McCleaf; two brothers, Preston and Burnell Myers; and a grandson, Larry Shildt, Jr. Evelyn worked at the Windsor Shoe Co. in Littlestown before being employed as a custodian along with her husband for the Conewago Valley School District, retiring in 1983. A member of the former St. Paul's (Dubs) Lutheran Church, Evelyn was active in Sunday School, Lay Life and the Work Organization of the church. She was a member of the Homewood Auxiliary, the National and Local AARP #2812 and a life member of the Porters Fire Company Auxiliary and the VFW Post # 2506 Auxiliary. She enjoyed classic Country music and old church hymns, collected owls and loved to travel with her daughter on bus trips. She will be remembered for her great sense of humor.
Survivors include a daughter, Janet M. Shildt Wagaman of Bendersville, Larry E. Shildt of Hanover and David W. Shildt and his wife, Lorie, of McSherrystown; two brothers, Glenn Myers of Littlestown and Lee Myers of Gettysburg. Evelyn is survived locally by four grandchildren, Gregory Wagaman, Tammy Wagaman, Chad and Jeffrey "Jake" Shildt and other grandchildren and a great-grandchild living out of state.
The funeral will be held at 1:30 pm on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Panebaker Funeral Home, 311 Broadway, Hanover with The Rev. Sherry Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Rest Haven Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SpiriTrust Lutheran - The Village at Gettysburg, 1075 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in Evening Sun on Sept. 22, 2019