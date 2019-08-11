|
|
Evelyn Mae Miller
Hanover - Evelyn Mae Miller, 88, of Hanover, PA, entered into God's eternal care, Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Transitions Nursing Center, Gettysburg, PA.
Born June 4, 1931 in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of the late Raymond C. Bankert and Esther (Meckley) Bankert Murray. Evelyn was the loving wife of the late Clair E. Miller.
Evelyn worked at Revonah Spinning Mills as well as the former Hanover Wire Cloth. She also worked as a housekeeper for many years.
Evelyn loved animals and was known for taking care of stray cats. She loved her family and was devoted to them her whole life.
Evelyn is survived by her children, Randy Shaffer of Hanover, PA, John Shaffer of Titusville, FL, Keith Shaffer of Red Lion, PA, Kenneth Shaffer of Red Lion, PA, Tony Shaffer of Hanover, PA, and Tina Shaffer of Hanover, PA, 13grandchildren, many great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren, and two siblings, Gean Blemings and Raymond Bankert. She was preceded in death by twin children who died at birth and one brother, Ervin Bankert.
The family would like to thank Compassionate Care Hospice for the wonderful care given to Evelyn in her last days.
A graveside service to celebrate and remember Evelyn will be held 11 AM, Tuesday, August 12, 2019 at the Chapel in Mount Olivet Cemetery, 725 Baltimore Street, Hanover, PA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Evelyn's memory may be made to Nobody's Cats Foundation, 3909 Hartzdale Dr, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 11, 2019