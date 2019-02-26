Evelyn Miller-Robinette



Hanover - Evelyn M. (Hershey) Miller-Robinette, age 79, passed away suddenly at Hanover Hospital on February 23, 2019. She was the loving wife of Christopher D. Robinette; together they shared over 19 years of marriage.



Evelyn was born in Littlestown on May 3, 1939 and was the daughter of the late Wilson and Mary (Rohrbaugh) Hershey. She worked at Middleburg Sewing Factory in McSherrystown for many years and also worked as a cook at the Lucky Spot Restaurant and Bill Mack's Restaurant in Hanover. She loved the outdoors, working in her garden and she cherished her grandchildren.



In addition to her husband Chris; she is survived by her son Alan K. Miller of Hanover; her grandchildren Alyssa Macdonald of Clarksville TN, Ciara Grall and her husband Ike of Chatanooga TN, Lukas Miller and his fiance' Emily of Locust Grove, Virginia, Grant Miller of Hanover, Brianna Johnson of Hanover and her great grandchildren are Ava and Aliannah Macdonald and Isla and Indie Grall. She is also survived by her brothers Richard, Wilson and Donald Hershey; her sisters Dorothy Wildasin and Delores Lucabaugh and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Kenneth E. Miller in 1997 and her brother Lloyd Hershey and her sister Lois Bange.



A funeral service in celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday at 3:00 pm at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove. She will be laid to rest following the service at St. Paul (Dubs) Union Cemetery in Hanover. A viewing will be held on Wednesday from 2-3 pm at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to St. Paul (Dubs) Church.



Condolences may be shared at www.beckfunerals.com Published in Evening Sun on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary