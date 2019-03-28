|
|
Evelyn R. Hunsberger
Littlestown - Evelyn R. Hunsberger, 88, formerly of Littlestown, died Sunday, March 24, at The Residence at the Jewish Home of Greater Harrisburg. She was the widow of Ivan Glenn Hunsberger who died Jan 12, 2004. Born Nov 24, 1930 in Summerville, Evelyn was the daughter of the late Hobert & Sarah Jane (Carrier) Wise. She was a high school graduate of Buffalo, NY and had been employed with Doubleday of Hanover typing manuscripts.
Surviving are her 2 daughters and 2 sons; her 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Evelyn was predeceased by her grandson, David Hunsberger and her brother, Hobie Wise. She was a member of The Church of the Open Door of Westminster.
Funeral Service is Thursday, March 28, at 11 A.M. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown with Pastor Ray Shutt officiating. Viewing is Thursday 10-11 A.M. at the funeral home. Interment is in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 28, 2019