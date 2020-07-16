Evonne Caroline Brilhart
Hanover - Evonne Caroline Brilhart, 81, of Hanover, PA, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Homewood at Plum Creek in Hanover, PA. Born on August 11, 1938, in Manchester, MD, she was the daughter of the late Francis Burnwell and Doris Caroline Weaver Jenkins. She was the beloved wife of 61 years to Merl T. Brilhart.
Years ago, she worked for Black & Decker. She was member of New Hope Faith Community Church in Hanover, PA and a former member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Manchester, MD where she was a Stephen Minister for over 20 years.
Surviving in addition to her husband are sons: Todd D. Brilhart and wife Lisa of Wyalusing, PA and Ted A. Brilhart and wife Beverly of Orrtanna, PA, grandchildren: Torie, Brooke and Katherine and several great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother: Wayne Jenkins and wife Sheila of Ephrata, PA.
A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, July 23, from 6:30-7:30 PM at New Hope Faith Community Church, 33 Sunday Drive, Hanover, PA 17331, where a memorial service will be held on Friday, July 24, at 10 am. Inurnment to follow in St. David's Church Cemetery, Hanover, PA.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Evonne's memory may be made to New Hope Faith Community Church.
Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com