1/
Evonne Caroline Brilhart
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evonne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evonne Caroline Brilhart

Hanover - Evonne Caroline Brilhart, 81, of Hanover, PA, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Homewood at Plum Creek in Hanover, PA. Born on August 11, 1938, in Manchester, MD, she was the daughter of the late Francis Burnwell and Doris Caroline Weaver Jenkins. She was the beloved wife of 61 years to Merl T. Brilhart.

Years ago, she worked for Black & Decker. She was member of New Hope Faith Community Church in Hanover, PA and a former member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Manchester, MD where she was a Stephen Minister for over 20 years.

Surviving in addition to her husband are sons: Todd D. Brilhart and wife Lisa of Wyalusing, PA and Ted A. Brilhart and wife Beverly of Orrtanna, PA, grandchildren: Torie, Brooke and Katherine and several great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother: Wayne Jenkins and wife Sheila of Ephrata, PA.

A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, July 23, from 6:30-7:30 PM at New Hope Faith Community Church, 33 Sunday Drive, Hanover, PA 17331, where a memorial service will be held on Friday, July 24, at 10 am. Inurnment to follow in St. David's Church Cemetery, Hanover, PA.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Evonne's memory may be made to New Hope Faith Community Church.

Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Evening Sun from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
06:30 - 07:30 PM
New Hope Faith Community Church
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Memorial service
10:00 AM
New Hope Faith Community Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. of Manchester - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive
Manchester, MD 21102
(410) 374-2626
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by EveningSun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved