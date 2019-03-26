|
|
Fabian J. Lawrence
Irishtown - Fabian J. Lawrence, 94, of Irishtown, entered into God's eternal care on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at UPMC Pinnacle-Hanover Hospital. He was the husband of Mary E. (Shrader) Lawrence who died January 3, 2010.
Born May 7, 1924 in New Oxford, he was the son of Fabian C. and Stella (Lawrence) Lawrence.
Fabe retired from Alwine Brick Co. and proudly served in the US Army during WW II. He was a member of Sacred Heart Basilica, Edgegrove, McSherrystown Knights of Columbus and the Irishtown Fire Co. He loved and coached baseball, enjoyed fishing and spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by five children, Joseph Lawrence and wife Lynn of McSherrystown, David Lawrence and wife Deborah of Hanover, Wayne Lawrence and wife Sharon of McSherrystown, Judith Baugher and husband Barry of New Oxford and Susan Poist and husband James of Irishtown; seven grandchildren, Todd Kindig, Cindy Klunk, Joey Lawrence, Dan Lawrence, Becky Swanson, Casey Lawrence and Laura McCusker and ten great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a grandson Kristopher Poist and two siblings, Loretta Routson and Burnell Lawrence.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Sacred Heart Basilica, Edgegrove with Rev. Joseph R. Howard as celebrant. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery with military honors provided by the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard. Friends and relatives will be received Tuesday, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown with prayers at 8:00 p.m.
Serving as pallbearers will be Todd Kindig, Joey Lawrence, Kevin McCusker, John Swanson, Dan Lawrence and Casey Lawrence. Honorary pallbearers will be his great-grandsons, Koy Swanson, Matt McCusker, Jake Lawrence and Dru Lawrence.
Contributions in memory of Fabian may be made to Sacred Heart Basilica, 30 Basilica Dr., Hanover, PA 17331.
Online condolences may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 26, 2019