Faith A. Dankmyer
Corry, PA - Faith Anne Eckert Dankmyer, 76, entered into God's eternal care on Friday, August 23, 2019 at UPMC Hamot in Erie following a brief illness.
Born on Wednesday, October 28, 1942 in St. Mary's, she was a daughter of the late Ferdinand William Eckert and Sara Catherine Wolfe Eckert and wife of the late Edward Charles "Nick" Dankmyer, Jr., who died in 2013. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Rayfield, Alfhonse and Gerald Eckert and two sisters, Margaret Krug and Rita Keller.
In her younger years, she was a registered nurse. Faith was part of a very large family that took joy in helping each other and she will be long remembered as a kind and compassionate caregiver to her parents and other family members. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and her hands were gifted with the art of crocheting.
Survivors include a daughter, Katherine Rudy and her husband, Curtis of Hanover; a son, Joseph Leander Kelly and his wife, Tina of Rock Springs, WY; five grandchildren, Kimberlynne, Kristopher and Christianna Rudy, Samantha Kelly and Tiffany Wright; one great-grandson due in September; five brothers, Ronald Eckert and his wife, Melissa of Bastrop, TX, Patrick Eckert and his wife, Angie of Ridgeway, PA, Pete Eckert of Seaford, DE, Michael Eckert of Saegertown, PA and Arthur Eckert and his wife, Bonnie of Austin, PA; two sisters, Victoria Duncan of San Antonio, TX and Virginia Eckert of Sigel, PA; and many nieces and nephews.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM Saturday, August 31, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. The family will receive friends at a viewing held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be held privately in Rest Haven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a non-profit organization specializing in mental health assistance or care.
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 27, 2019