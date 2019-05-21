Services
Monahan Funeral Home
125 Carlisle Street
Gettysburg, PA 17325
(717) 334-2414
Viewing
Thursday, May 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Monahan Funeral Home
125 Carlisle Street
Gettysburg, PA 17325
View Map
Viewing
Friday, May 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Christ Chapel on the campus of Gettysburg College
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Christ Chapel on the campus of Gettysburg College
Resources
More Obituaries for Faith Boone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Faith Boone


2001 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Faith Boone Obituary
Faith Boone

Gettysburg PA -

Faith Nicole Boone, 18 of Gettysburg, Pa passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 from injuries received in an automobile accident.

Born January 18, 2001 in Hanover, Pa, she was the daughter of Ashley (Snyder) Boone of Gettysburg and the late Ronald Boone who passed away in 2005.

Faith was a senior at Gettysburg High School and was captain of the girl's softball team. She was a member of the Southwestern Lady Outlaws traveling softball team. Faith was a very kind and caring person and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, she will be missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her mother, Faith is survived by her step-father, Aaron Shorb, siblings; Christopher Boone, Abigail Shorb, Brieanna Shorb and Autumn Shorb all of Gettysburg , maternal grandparents, Sherman and Anita Snyder of Gettysburg, maternal great grandmother, Dolores Dillman of Myersville, MD, paternal grandfather, paternal great grandmother Doris Yingling of Houston, TX and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by her paternal grandmother, Jane Abbott, maternal great grandfathers; Sherman Snyder, Sr. and Charles Dillman, III and her favorite aunt, Melanie Auten.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Christ Chapel on the campus of Gettysburg College with Rev. Peter Naschke, officiating. Interment will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg. Viewing hours will be on Thursday, May 23 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg and on Friday from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at Christ Chapel. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now