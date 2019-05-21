|
|
Faith Boone
Gettysburg PA -
Faith Nicole Boone, 18 of Gettysburg, Pa passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 from injuries received in an automobile accident.
Born January 18, 2001 in Hanover, Pa, she was the daughter of Ashley (Snyder) Boone of Gettysburg and the late Ronald Boone who passed away in 2005.
Faith was a senior at Gettysburg High School and was captain of the girl's softball team. She was a member of the Southwestern Lady Outlaws traveling softball team. Faith was a very kind and caring person and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, she will be missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her mother, Faith is survived by her step-father, Aaron Shorb, siblings; Christopher Boone, Abigail Shorb, Brieanna Shorb and Autumn Shorb all of Gettysburg , maternal grandparents, Sherman and Anita Snyder of Gettysburg, maternal great grandmother, Dolores Dillman of Myersville, MD, paternal grandfather, paternal great grandmother Doris Yingling of Houston, TX and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by her paternal grandmother, Jane Abbott, maternal great grandfathers; Sherman Snyder, Sr. and Charles Dillman, III and her favorite aunt, Melanie Auten.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Christ Chapel on the campus of Gettysburg College with Rev. Peter Naschke, officiating. Interment will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg. Viewing hours will be on Thursday, May 23 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg and on Friday from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at Christ Chapel. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on May 21, 2019