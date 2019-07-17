|
Fannie B. DeGroft
Littlestown - Fannie B. DeGroft, 85, of Littlestown, died Monday, July 15, at UPMC Hanover. She was the widow of Ralph R. DeGroft who died Sept 13, 2018. Born Dec 20, 1933 in Lewisberry, Fannie was the daughter of the late Homer & Annie (Young) Hill. She was a seamstress employed with Littlestown Manufacturing Co. for many years.
Surviving are her three sons: Gerald L. DeGroft & Lori of Abbottstown; Alan R. DeGroft of Gettysburg and Brian K. DeGroft & Patti of New Oxford; her two daughters: Karen A. Sheaffer & Douglas of E. Berlin; Linda C. Hoffman & Jeffrey of York; her 6 grandchildren: Jessica, Jamison, Amy, Katlyn, Kyle & Luke; her 2 great grandchildren: Harper & Kellan; 3 step grandchildren: Stephanie, Nicole & Wesley; 2 step great grandchildren: Ella & Tyce; her brother Samuel Hill of York and her sisters, Ada Eaton of Red Lion and Lettie Grove of York. Fannie was predeceased by her sister Bettie Baughman. She enjoyed reading, flower gardening, puzzles and word searches and spending time with her family.
Funeral Service is Friday, July 19, at 11 A.M. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown, with The Rev. Christopher Thomas of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Littlestown, officiating. Viewing is Thursday 6 - 8 P.M. at the funeral home. Interment is in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown. Memorials in Fannie's name may be sent to VNA Hospice - 440 N. Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331 or - 924 N. Colonial Ave., York, PA 17403. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from July 17 to July 18, 2019