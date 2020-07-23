Faye Zinn
New Oxford - Faye L. (Miller) Zinn, 84 of New Oxford passed away at York Hospital on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Cletus R. Zinn.
Born August 19, 1935 in Glenville, she was a daughter of the late Chester F. and Amy S. (Hamm) Miller.
Faye loved crafting, painting, puzzles and especially spending time with family and friends.
Mrs. Zinn is survived by 7 children: Karen M. Bennett of Hanover, Cindy G. Moritz and her husband, Clair of New Oxford, Joann R. Lease and her husband, Terry of McSherrystown, Ben A. Duncan and his wife, Carla of Pomona , KS, Michelle R. Helstowski and her husband, David of Hanover, Stacy M. Hayes and her husband, Jesse of Palmetto, FL and Cletus R. Zinn and his wife, Starlett of Orlando, FL, as well as 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and many other loving family members.
In addition to her husband and parents, Faye was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Lease, her grandson, Ryan Myers, as well as 10 siblings.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please refer to www.wetzelfuneralhome.com
where service information will be posted when it becomes available.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
; 501 St. Jude Place; Memphis, TN 38105, to St. Jacobs Stone Church; 5152 Stone Church Rd, Glenville, PA 17329 or to Adams County SPCA; 11 Goldenville Rd.; Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Arrangements under the direction of Wetzel Funeral Home & Crematory in Hanover.
To share condolences, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com