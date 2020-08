Faye ZinnNew Oxford - Faye L. (Miller) Zinn, 84 of New Oxford passed away at York Hospital on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Cletus R. Zinn.A small outdoor memorial service and a time to share memories with family and friends will be held on Sunday. August 23rd at 1:00 pm at the Irishtown Fire Company Pavilion; 934 Irishtown Rd. in New Oxford, PA.To share condolences, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com