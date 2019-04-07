|
|
Florence D. Schultz
Dover - Florence D. (Hanlon) Schultz, 95, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at her residence in Dover, PA. She was the wife of the late Ward M. Schultz, her husband of 21 years.
Florence was born in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of William C. and Florence (Coombs) Hanlon.
Florence was a mother, nurse, and teacher. A strong and compassionate woman, Florence will be remembered by her family as poured out and dedicated 100% to her God, to loving and caring for her family, and to serving others. She was also a cultured woman enjoying both art and gardening. She grew some of the most beautiful rose bushes. She enjoyed sharing this passion with her children, grandchildren and friends. She was truly a daughter of the Lord Jesus. She loved others completely. Florence was a member of New Life Assembly of God Church, East Berlin, PA.
She is survived by a daughter, Margaret Schultz and her husband Rob Thorsheim, of Golden, CO, two sons, Ward Schultz and his wife Lilly of Shamokin Dam, PA, and Paul Schultz of Dover, PA, and six grandchildren, Corey Thorsheim, Lindsey Thorsheim, Mary Schultz, Isaiah Schultz, Nicholas Tay and Ivy Tay.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2 PM at New Life Assembly of God Church, 2136 Baltimore Pike, East Berlin, PA, with Pastor Joel Everhart officiating. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc. 306 Harrisburg St, East Berlin, is in charge of the arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Apr. 7, 2019