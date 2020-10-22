1/1
Florence N. "Flo" Smith
Florence "Flo" N. Smith

Gettysburg - Florence "Flo" N. Smith, age 86 of Gettysburg, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Gettysburg Hospital. She was born Sunday, July 22, 1934 in Fairfield, the daughter of the late Harry L., Sr. and Margaret J. (Strausbaugh) Patterson.

Florence operated her beauty salon in Aspers for 30 years. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Gettysburg. She enjoyed traveling, camping, crossword puzzles, and needlework. She loved to play any type of games.

Her husband, Charles W. Smith passed away in 2016. She is survived three daughters Deborah and husband Ronald Althoff of Quarryville, Sharon and husband Donald Jacoby of Gettysburg, Joan and husband John Baugher of Aspers, two sons, Michael and wife Cindy Smith of Aspers and Phillip Smith of New Oxford; seven grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, and a sister, Elsie Funt of Fairfield. She was preceded in death by grandson Daron Jacoby and granddaughter Janel Baugher, three brothers, Paul, Harry, Jr. and Kenneth and three sisters, Esther Chapman, Edna Tressler and Mary Stull.

Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville. Private graveside services will be held in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg. Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.




Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dugan Funeral Home, Inc.
111 South Main Street
Bendersville, PA 17306
(717) 677-8215
