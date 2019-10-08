Services
Murphy Funeral Home Inc
501 Ridge Ave
Mc Sherrystown, PA 17344
(717) 637-6945
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Murphy Funeral Home Inc
501 Ridge Ave
Mc Sherrystown, PA 17344
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
220 Third Street
Hanover , PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence R. Myers


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence R. Myers Obituary
Florence R. Myers

New Oxford - Florence R. Myers, 91, of the Brethren Home Community, New Oxford and formerly of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 7, 2019 at UPMC Hanover Hospital. She was the loving wife of John R. Myers who died November 22, 2001.

Born December 24, 1927 in Nashville, PA, she was the daughter of Clair R. and Fairy M. (Leese) Bollinger.

Florence retired from the Brethren Home with over 22 years of service. She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Hanover and a 1945 graduate of West York High School. Florence enjoyed playing Bingo, Bridge, word search, word puzzles, working on art projects and spending time with her friends and family.

Surviving is one daughter, Julie A. Livelsberger and husband Francis "Fritz" of Hanover; one grandson, John R. Livelsberger and wife Lexie of Mechanicsburg and two great-grandchildren, Ella Jayne and Maxwell Fritz Livelsberger. She was preceded in death by a son, Stephen J. Myers and two brothers, Charles L. and Allen F. Bollinger.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 220 Third Street, Hanover with Rev. Michael P. Reid as celebrant. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Hanover. Friends and relatives will be received Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. with prayers at 8:00 p.m.

The family wishes a big thank you to her special caregivers at the Brethren Home.

Contributions in memory of Florence may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Raise the Cross Fund, 220 Third St., Hanover, PA 17331.

Condolences may be shared at www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now