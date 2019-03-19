|
|
Frances C. Jolly
Littlestown - Frances C. Jolly, 82, of Littlestown, died Saturday, March 16, at Transitions Healthcare, Gettysburg. She was the widow of Willard W. Jolly who died Aug 29, 2013. Born July 25, 1936 in Keith, WV, Frances was the daughter of the late John Hobart & Allie F. Mullins Carpenter. She was a 1955 Sherman High School graduate of West Virginia and an Administrative Assistant for the Dept of the Navy.
Surviving are her daughters: Barbara Spink & Barry of Silver Spring; Toni Queen & Bill of Littlestown; Connie Donovan & Rich of New Winsor; her son John Conyers & Terry of Clearwater, FL; her 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Frances was predeceased by her 3 sisters and 3 brothers. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her family.
Funeral Service is Wednesday, March 20, at 3 P.M. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown with The Rev. Sterling Fritz officiating. Viewing is 2 - 3 P.M. Wed at the funeral home. Interment is in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown. Memorials in Frances' name may be sent to Littlestown VFW Post 6954, P.O. Box 186, Littlestown, PA 17340. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 19, 2019