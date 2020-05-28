Frances Ethel Parrish
Hanover - Frances Ethel Parrish, 100, of Hanover, PA, passed peacefully Tuesday May 26, 2020 at Hanover Hall in Hanover, PA, from natural causes.
Born Dec. 19, 1919 in Snydersburg, MD, she was the daughter of the late Charles E. and Amanda Reed Brilhart. She was the wife of 64 years to the late Walter R. Parrish who died in 2005.
Years ago, she worked in the Hampstead and Manchester Sewing Factories and at Black & Decker. She was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Manchester, MD. As a child she attended Snydersburg and Hampstead Schools.
She is survived by her daughter: Penny R. Wisner and husband Norman, with whom she resided for the last 6 years, granddaughter: Whitney Wisner and fiancé Dalton Dietrich and a sister: Edith Cline all of Hanover, PA.
She was predeceased by an infant daughter: Kay Frances Parrish and siblings: Iva Yingling, Mabel Cromer, Franklin Brilhart, Omar Brilhart and Mary Watson.
Funeral services and interment in the New Lutheran Cemetery, Manchester, MD, will be private.
If desired, donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 739, Manchester, MD 21102.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Evening Sun from May 28 to May 31, 2020.