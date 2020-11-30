1/
Frances L. Milhimes
Frances L. Milhimes

New Oxford - Frances L. (Shriver) Milhimes, 97, died Monday, November 30, 2020, at Genesis Healthcare Gettysburg Center. She was the wife of the late Edward J. Milhimes, who died March 12, 2003.

Frances was born October 8, 1923, in Hanover, the daughter of the late Herbert and Ethel (Lemmon) Shriver.

Frances was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Gettysburg.

Frances is survived by a son, Ronald L. Milhimes of New Oxford, a granddaughter, Andrea L. Hare and her husband Eric of New Oxford, two great grandsons, Trenton H. Fitz and Layton E. Hare, and a sister, Leah Miller of New Oxford. She was predeceased by two brothers, Russ and James Shriver.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 11 AM, at Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford. Burial will be in New Oxford Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, from 10 AM until the time of the service. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.






Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
