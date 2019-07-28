Services
Little's Funeral Home
34 Maple Avenue
Littlestown, PA 17340
(717) 359-4224
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
3:30 PM
Paradise Kingdom Hall
5 Paradise Court
Hanover, PA
Frances M. Leidy


1935 - 2019
Frances M. Leidy Obituary
Frances M. Leidy

Littlestown - Frances M. Leidy, 83, of Littlestown, died Tues, July 23, at UPMC Hanover. She was the widow of Richard F. Leidy, Sr. who died Dec 12, 2016. Born Oct 4, 1935 in Floyd, VA, Frances was the daughter of the late Fonie & Dora (Hancock) Harmon. She was retired from Homewood at Plum Creek, Hanover as a Certified Nursing Assistant.

Surviving are her children: Randy S. Leidy & Kim of McSherrystown; Kathie Messinger of Littlestown and Penny Mohlhenrich & John of Hanover; her 10 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and her sisters: Peggy J. Brown of Murfreesboro, TN and Lillie Keefer of Westminster. Frances was predeceased by her sons: Richard Leidy, Jr. and Russell A. Leidy, her 2 brothers and 2 sisters. She was a member of Paradise Kingdom Hall of Hanover. Frances was very devoted to her faith. She loved birds, flowers, coloring books and spending time with her family.

Memorial Service is Sunday, Aug 4, at 3:30 P.M. at her church with Brother Rainee Ruhlman officiating. There will be no viewing. Memorials in Frances' name may be sent to her church @ 5 Paradise Court, Hanover, PA 17331. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on July 28, 2019
