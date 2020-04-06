|
|
Francis James "Frank" Bagot
Hanover - Francis James "Frank" Bagot, 98, of Hanover, passed peacefully on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Homewood at Plum Creek. He was the loving husband of Mary E. (Gabel) Bagot for 60 years prior to her passing on August 23, 2007.
Born November 26, 1921 in Yonkers, NY, he was the son of the late Gilbert and Agnes (McCarthy) Bagot.
Frank served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hanover and a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus member. Mr. Bagot was a store manager with Sears, Roebuck and Co. for 34 years retiring on December 31, 1980. He was also a member of the Hanover Rotary Club for 56 years.
Frank is survived by his children; Susan Bagot, Richmond, VA, Megan Carder, Germantown, NY, Geraldine Whitman, Sonoma, CA, Mary Perez, Sonoma, CA, Sally Dent, Rohnert Park, CA, Francis J. Bagot, Jr., Long Grove, IL, Thomas Bagot, Rohnert Park, CA and Rachel Kopel, San Diego, CA; his brother, Kenneth Bagot, St. Petersburg, FL; his longtime companion, Virginia Stieglitz, Hanover; and 12 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister Geraldine Bagot and his brother Gilbert Bagot.
A memorial mass, for family and friends, will be held at a time to be determined due to the Corona Virus pandemic. Final committal will be in St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, Freehold, NJ.
Contributions in memory of Frank Bagot may be made to; Homewood at Plum Creek, Benevolent Fund, 425 Westminster Ave., Hanover, PA 17331.
To share memories of Frank Bagot, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020