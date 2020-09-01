Francis Michael Keavney
New Oxford - Francis Michael Keavney, 70, of New Oxford, died peacefully on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of Sally Elaine (Anthony) Keavney, New Oxford. Together they shared 40 years of marriage.
He was born December 9, 1949 in Baltimore, MD, the son of the late James and Mary Ann (LeCuyer) Keavney.
Michael was of the Catholic faith and was an avid Baltimore sports fan.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Matthew Anthony Keavney, New Oxford; daughter, Shauna Elaine Stein and husband Andrew, Red Lion; granddaughter, Lily Raine Sneeringer, Spring Grove; brothers and sisters, Bill Bruette and wife Connie, Florida, Anne Kauffman (the late Jack), Florida, Denise Trussell and husband Lance, Georgia and George Aumiller and wife Teri, Tennessee and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by sisters, Bernadette and Mary Keavney and brother Gerry Keavney.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
