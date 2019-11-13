Services
Murphy Funeral Home Inc
501 Ridge Ave
Mc Sherrystown, PA 17344
(717) 637-6945
Frank C. Grob Obituary
Frank C. Grob

McSherrystown - Frank C. Grob, 64, of McSherrystown, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at UPMC Memorial Hospital, York.

Born February 10, 1955 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of Frank A. and Lucille V. (Marino) Grob.

Frank was an avid Baltimore Orioles fan and enjoyed spending quality time with his grandsons.

Surviving is a son, Phillip P. Grob and wife Eileen of McSherrystown; two grandsons, Gino Grob and Enzo Grob; and a brother, John Grob of Frederick, MD.

Per Franks wishes, the service and burial will be held privately.

Condolences may be shared at www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
