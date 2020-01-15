|
Frank Miller
YORK - YORK- Frank R. "Raymond" Miller, 98, passed away at UPMC Memorial Hospital in York. He was the husband of the late Betty Jean Miller. He leaves his companion, Margaret Kugler of East Berlin.
A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York, with a viewing from 9-10 a.m. A masonic ceremony will be held at the start of the service by White Rose Masonic Lodge. The Reverend Dr. Michael Brossman will be officiating at the service. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in York, with full military honors provided by York County Veterans Honor Guard.
Mr. Miller was born in Gettysburg on September 6, 1921, the son of the late J. Oliver and Lillie B. (Kauffman) Miller. He was the owner and operator of F&B Enterprises, Inc. in York until his retirement in 2017 at the age of 95.
Mr. Miller was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in York. He served in the US Army in the Infantry in WWII. He received a Purple Heart, Bronze Star, and the French Jubilee of Liberty Medal. He was a member of F&AM, York Lodge No. 266 and the York Chapter No. 199 where he was a past high priest. He was a past thrice illustrious master of York Council No. 21, and a past commander of York Gethsemane Commandery No. 21. He was a member of: First Capital High Twelve Club No. 668, First Capital No. 156 Red Cross of Constantine, Square Club of York, York Conclave, Red Cross of Constantine, York County Shrine Club, and Zembo Temple, A.A.O.N.M.S. He was a life member of York Forest No. 30, Tall Cedars Lebanon. He was also a member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 390, York, PA.
Mr. Miller leaves a daughter, Carolyn Panzera and her husband, Joseph of Cape Coral FL; three grandchildren, Tara Hutchison and her husband David, Nikole Bonenberger, and Gregor Schaale; and two great grandchildren, Cole Hutchison and Nathan Kochan. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon L. Bonenberger and a grandson, Anthony Panzera, and all of his siblings.
Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary United Methodist Church, 11 North Richland Ave., York, PA 17402. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in Evening Sun from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020