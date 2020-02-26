Resources
New Oxford - Frank R. Willheim Jr., 74, of New Oxford, entered into God's eternal care on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Christine L. (Myers) Willheim to whom he was married 52 years.

Born July 19, 1945 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son Frank R. Willheim Sr. of New Oxford and the late Ruth H. (Mamock) Willheim.

Frank previously worked at Cremer Florist and Greenhouse, Hanover. He was a 1963 graduate of Eichelberger Senior High School and a graduate of Du Page Horticultural School, Chicago, IL. He enjoyed woodworking and designing interior and exterior model railroad displays. Frank was a 20-year survivor of a kidney transplant.

Surviving in addition to his wife and father are three daughters, Dawn M. Flournoy-Borello and husband Bruce, Lynn R. Salsman and husband Russ and Wendy L. Veasey and husband Chuck all of Florida; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a sister, Gail H. Merlo and husband Mike of Ohio.

Per Frank's wishes, his body was donated for medical research. A Memorial service will be held at a later date.

Contributions in memory of Frank may be made to Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325 or UPMC Pinnacle Hospital Transplant Services, 111 S Front Street, Harrisburg, PA 17101.

Condolences may be shared at

www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
