Fred G. Cashman
New Oxford - Fred G. Cashman, 91, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Gettysburg Hospital. He was the husband of Eleanor L. (Spangler) Cashman, his wife of 65 years.
Fred was born February 28, 1928, in Adams Co., the son of the late Charles and Zora (Guise) Cashman.
Fred was a life member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Hampton, where he served many years on the church council, and Heidlersburg Fire Company. He was a 1947 graduate of Biglerville High School, and a member of the Hanover Barbershop Chorus, Hebron Lodge #465, New Oxford, and the Harrisburg Consistory. Fred enjoyed barbershop singing, playing cards, and square dancing.
In addition to his wife Eleanor, Fred is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Charles Cashman, and two sisters, Jean Wisler and Gladys Leinart.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019, at 11 AM, at the Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, with Rev. Richard Michael officiating. Burial will be in New Oxford Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 10 AM until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 5475 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, PA 17350. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on July 21, 2019