|
|
Fred Shipley Moore II
Hanover - Fred Shipley Moore II, 32, of Hanover, PA passed away on Saturday, March 2nd after a long battle with drug addiction.
He is survived by his mother, Rhonda Moore of Hanover, PA; his father, Fred Moore of Palmdale CA; his sisters, Melissa Moore of Louisville, GA and Kristin Fermin of Hagerstown, MD; his brother, Clayton Kinna and his girlfriend, Tori Buza of Westminster, MD; his daughters, Jade Moore of Red Lion, PA and Ivori Moore of Windsor, PA; his aunt, Tish Coale and her husband, Howard Skelton of Glen Burnie, MD; and his grandparents, Jacqueline and James Cunningham of Mingo Junction, OH.
Fred is predeceased by his grandfather, Ronald Coale; his grandmother, Marion Moore; his nephew, Shelby Steely; and his cousin, Brandon Mayne.
The family will receive friends on Friday, March 15th at the Carrollton Church of God, 1901 Carrollton Road, Finksburg, MD 21048. The visitation will be held from 6-7pm and a service by Pastor Dave Meador will begin at 7 pm with light refreshments to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family request a memorial donation be made to the Not One More York Chapter at https://www.notonemoreyorkpa.org/donate.
Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 12, 2019