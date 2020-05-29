Fred Stewart Klinedinst Jr.
1976 - 2020
Fred Stewart Klinedinst Jr.

Hanover - Fred Stewart Klinedinst Jr., 44, of Hanover, Pennsylvania entered into rest at his home on May 21, 2020 with his loving life partner, Joann, by his side.

Fred was born on February 16, 1976 to Fred Klinedinst Sr. and his wife Michelle. After graduating from South Western High School where he ran track and field, he went on to get his CDL's and work as a truck driver for UTZ Quality Foods. For the past seventeen years he has spent his life enjoying model trains with his beloved life partner Joann Rhoades.

He is survived by Joann Rhoades, her daughter Cindy Garman, as well as numerous other beloved family members who will miss him dearly.

There will be no services, but flowers can be sent directly to Joann at 1381 Brad Dr., Hanover, PA 17331.

Services have been entrusted to the Central Pennsylvania Cremation Society, 3125 Walnut St. Harrisburg. To share online condolences please visit centralPAcremation.com.




Published in Evening Sun from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Central Pennsylvania Cremation Society
3125 Walnut Street
Harrisburg, PA 17109
(717) 671-1289
