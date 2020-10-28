Freda D. Mays
Hanover - Freda D. Mays, 90, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Manor Care North Nursing Center.
Born July 1, 1930 in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of the late Raymond E. and Viola Laughman McWilliams, and the stepdaughter of the late Charles Heldebridle. Freda was the loving wife of the late Kenneth H. Mays with whom she shared 70 years of marriage until his passing on February 28, 2017.
Freda was a member of the Apostolic Ministries Church, Hanover, PA.
Freda and her husband were the owners and operators of Kenneth H. Mays Janitorial Maintenance Company for 24 years.
Freda is survived by her children, Jeffery Mays and wife Wanda, Timothy Mays and wife Brenda, and Donna Scott and husband Gary, all of Hanover, PA; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren, one sister Alverta Arthur of Hanover, PA, step siblings, Richard Heldelbridle, Terry Heldelbridle, Keith Heilelbridle Jr., Emma Little, and Sandra Laughman. She was preceded in death by two children, Gail Harrison, Kenneth J. "Toddy" Mays, and four brothers, Floyd, Sterling, John, and Theodore McWilliams.
A service to celebrate and remember Freda will be held 10:00AM, Friday, October 30, 2020 at Apostolic Ministries Church, 955 Baltimore Street, Hanover, PA, with the Rev. N. Wayne Hammonds officiating. A visitation and time to share memories with the family will be held from 9:00-10:00AM, Friday, October 30, 2020 at the church. Burial will be in Marburg Memorial Gardens, Hanover, PA.
Serving as pallbearers will be Bailey Mays, Jared Mays, Dustin Mays, Steve Myers, Nicholas Przelenski, and Frank Harrison.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Freda's memory may be made to Apostolic Ministries Church, 955 Baltimore Street, Hanover, PA 17331.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com
.