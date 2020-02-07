Services
Abbottstown - Frederick A. Miller, 85, passed Friday, February 7, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital in York.

Fred was born December 1, 1934, in New Oxford, the son of the late Joseph J. and Hilda F. (Martin) Miller.

Fred was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Abbottstown, where he served as an Eucharistic Minister for many years, and helped give communion to the sick. He was also a member of the McSherrystown Home Association, and the New Oxford Social & Athletic Club, he volunteered at New Hope Ministries, and was an avid bingo player.

Fred is survived by his children, Frederick A. Miller, Jr, and his wife Janice of Shrewsbury, Patricia A. Dillon of Orrtanna, Mary Anne Coover and her husband Samuel of New Oxford, and Paul A. Miller and his wife Alesha of Orrtanna, his companion and mother of his children Susan Merfa of Hanover, seven grandchildren, Robert, Kayla, Andrea, Jessica, Vivian, Alexander and Gabriel, four great grandchildren, Connor, Carter, Amelia, and Chase, and two sisters, Theresa Hertz and Doris Lawrence, both of New Oxford. He was predeceased by a grandson, Athan Frederick Miller, three brothers, Father Paul Miller, Joseph Miller, and Robert Miller, three sisters, Helen Wolf, Arlene Miller, and Mary Ellen Miller, and a son-in-law, Gene Dillon.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at 10 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 6084 W. Canal Rd, Abbottstown, with Rev. Philip Burger officiating. Burial will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in New Oxford. A visitation will be held on Monday, from 6-8 PM at the Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, with prayers at 8 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to the church or to New Hope Ministries, 5228 E. Trindle Rd, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
