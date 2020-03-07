|
Frederick E. Stewart
Orlando, FL - Frederick E. Stewart, 73, of Orlando, FL, formerly of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Advent Health Hospice Care, Orlando, FL, with his loving family by his side. For the last fifteen years he lived with his daughter, Joanne, son-in-law, Greg, and two grandchildren, Mason and Hannah, in Orlando, FL.
Born August 11, 1946 in Baltimore City, MD, he was the son of the late Roscoe R. and Helena E. (Klaas) Stewart.
Fred was a graduate of South Western High School, Hanover, PA. He served his country proudly in the United States Army for 22 years, serving during the Vietnam War and was awarded the Army Commendation Medal, the Good Conduct Medal with Silver and 1 Loop, the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with 3 Bronze Service Stars, the NCO Professional Development Ribbon (Numeral 3), the Army Service Ribbon, the Overseas Service Ribbon (Numeral 4), the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation Badge with Palm, and the Rifle Marksman Badge. He worked for the US Postal Service in Lancaster for 20 years until his retirement.
Fred is survived by his children, JoAnne Kirby and husband Greg of Orlando, FL, Michael Stewart of Tokyo, Japan; step daughters, Katherine Coleman of Altadena, CA, and Elizabeth Franklin of Altadena, CA; seven grandchildren, Mason Kirby, Hannah Kirby, Melissa Skeel and her husband Gary, Mikayla Stewart, Jordan Franklin, Briana Franklin, and Michael Coleman; two great-grandchildren, Addie Skeel and Ellie Skeel; two brothers, Richard Stewart, Sr. of Spring Grove, PA, and Karl Stewart of Hanover, PA; a sister, Margaret Jacoby of Hanover, PA; nephews, Tony Hilbert, Todd Jacoby, Ricky Stewart, Wade Jacoby, and Craig Stewart; and nieces, Allison Reiff and Tiffany Carbaugh. He was preceded in death by a sister, Anna Hilbert.
A funeral service to celebrate and remember Fred will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, with the Pastor Dennis Ray officiating. A visitation and time to share memories with the family will be held from 9:00-11:00AM, Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Mary's Church Cemetery, Silver Run, MD. The Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard Burial Detail will provide Full Military Honors.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020