Frieda M. Miller



Hanover - Frieda M. Miller, 96, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Columbia Cottage.



Born April 17, 1923 in Manchester, MD, she was the daughter of the late John E. and Carrie N. (Frounfelter) Mummert. She was the wife of the late Russel L. Miller.



Frieda was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, Hanover, PA, the Hanover Pacers Square Dance Club, the Dance-A-Rounds of Mechanicsburg, PA as well as the national and local A.A.R.P.



Frieda worked as a cashier at the Hanover SEARS for many years before her retirement.



Frieda is survived by nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one sister, Hazel E. Frock and two brothers, Orville A. Mummert and Joel D. Mummert.



A service to celebrate and remember Freida's life was held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, with Pastor Steve Salisbury officiating. Burial was in Marburg Memorial Gardens, Hanover, PA.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Frieda's name to Grace United Methodist Church, 55 Albright Drive, Hanover, PA 17331.



Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com. Published in Evening Sun on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary