Services
Feiser Funeral Home
302 Lincoln Way West
New Oxford, PA 17350
(717) 624-7261
Resources
More Obituaries for G. Alwine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

G. Eleanor Alwine


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
G. Eleanor Alwine Obituary
G. Eleanor Alwine

New Oxford - G. Eleanor (Uffelman) Alwine, 98, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at UPMC Pinnacle Hanover Hospital. She was the wife of Ralph M. Alwine, who died September 2, 1969.

Eleanor was born April 2, 1921, in York Co., the daughter of the late Clarence and Pearl (Enterline) Uffelman.

Eleanor was a member of The Order of The Eastern Star.

Eleanor is survived by a son, Gregory B. Alwine of San Diego, CA, and a grandson, Scott J. Alwine, II of New Oxford. She was predeceased by two sons, Christopher A. and Scott J. Alwine.

Funeral services and burial will private. Memorial contributions may be made to the HART Center, 450 E. Golden Ln, New Oxford, PA 17350. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now