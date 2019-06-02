|
G. Eleanor Alwine
New Oxford - G. Eleanor (Uffelman) Alwine, 98, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at UPMC Pinnacle Hanover Hospital. She was the wife of Ralph M. Alwine, who died September 2, 1969.
Eleanor was born April 2, 1921, in York Co., the daughter of the late Clarence and Pearl (Enterline) Uffelman.
Eleanor was a member of The Order of The Eastern Star.
Eleanor is survived by a son, Gregory B. Alwine of San Diego, CA, and a grandson, Scott J. Alwine, II of New Oxford. She was predeceased by two sons, Christopher A. and Scott J. Alwine.
Funeral services and burial will private. Memorial contributions may be made to the HART Center, 450 E. Golden Ln, New Oxford, PA 17350. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on June 2, 2019