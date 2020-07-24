Gary Allen Walker
Ocean City - Gary Allen Walker, age 71, died on July 19, 2020 at his home. Born in Denver CO, he was the son of the late John Walker and Gladys Petry Walker. He is survived by his sister Nancy Walker of Foxborough, MA, numerous cousins, and a town full of friends.
Gary was long-time owner/operator of the Purple Moose Saloon on the boardwalk in Ocean City. His bar was his work, his recreation, and his hobby.
Cremation followed his death. Interment will be private for the family. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date for his many patrons and friends. A donation in his memory may be made to: Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company, 1409 Philadelphia Ave. Ocean City, MD, 21842, or Ocean City Police Department, 6501 Coastal Hwy. Ocean City, MD 21842, or the Ronald McDonald House, 1 Aisquith St., Baltimore, MD 21202, or the Worcester County Humane Society, P.O. Box 48, Berlin, MD 21811, or Children's House by the Sea PO Box 3627, Ocean City, MD 21842. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com
. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.