Gary Allen Walker
1949 - 2020
Gary Allen Walker

Ocean City - Gary Allen Walker, age 71, died on July 19, 2020 at his home. Born in Denver CO, he was the son of the late John Walker and Gladys Petry Walker. He is survived by his sister Nancy Walker of Foxborough, MA, numerous cousins, and a town full of friends.

Gary was long-time owner/operator of the Purple Moose Saloon on the boardwalk in Ocean City. His bar was his work, his recreation, and his hobby.

Cremation followed his death. Interment will be private for the family. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date for his many patrons and friends. A donation in his memory may be made to: Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company, 1409 Philadelphia Ave. Ocean City, MD, 21842, or Ocean City Police Department, 6501 Coastal Hwy. Ocean City, MD 21842, or the Ronald McDonald House, 1 Aisquith St., Baltimore, MD 21202, or the Worcester County Humane Society, P.O. Box 48, Berlin, MD 21811, or Children's House by the Sea PO Box 3627, Ocean City, MD 21842. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com . Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.




Published in Evening Sun from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
July 25, 2020
Gary was a highlight of my summer working in Ocean City in 2013. A true man of his word and one which made going to work a fun experience. A summer I will never forget and memories of the Moose I will cherish.
Paul Cahill
Coworker
July 25, 2020
Your legacy will continue throughout the years. Tough loss. Blessings of peace to all those who loved you and had the honor of meeting you along the way.
Jennifer Edwards
Acquaintance
July 25, 2020
We love and miss you, Gary. This world just won't be the same without you, but you already knew that.
Jamie Papanikos
Coworker
July 24, 2020
My deepest condolences to his sister & purple moose family. Go rest high on that mountain ❤ You were such a kind & beautiful Man .
I love you & miss you forever.
Tiger Burke
Friend
July 24, 2020
You’ll be missed a lot and never forgotten!! RiP Gary!!
Sopranos Pizza
July 24, 2020
Deepest sympathy to the Walker Family and the Purple Moose family. Gary was such a kind , wonderful person. We are so sad
Ken and Joyce Kopjer
Friend
July 24, 2020
Your were and always will be truly one of a kind. I am so thankful we had the opportunity to drive you crazy and pester you for so so many years until you finally had to fold and enjoy us or would have never heard the end. Your wit, your spirit, and your beautiful smile or maybe more smirk for us, will always be missed. Thank you so much for watching over me and mine. ♥ I can’t begin to tell you how much we will miss you and our trips will never be same without you
Alisa Petrakis
Friend
July 24, 2020
Gary was a great friend and the best boss that I've ever had. I pretty much grew up in the Moose and he has been there helping me all of the way. He was a very compassionate, kind, funny, and a very one of a kind person that you truly don't meet everyday. He will be missed by many. I learned a lot from him and he will always be in my memories.
John Foreman
Friend
July 24, 2020
Truly one of the funniest guys I have met. Thanks for so many memories, at the Purple Moose, at the Cork and wherever we happened to go. I will never forget you and I will miss you even more. We'll always have Bacon!
Pammie Ford
Friend
July 24, 2020
May have met Gary once at the Moose not sure but everyone we met at the Moose was very friendly and had a great personality since me and my crew is from New Jersey we may have been loud lol but always a great time and always made time to visit the Moose we were saddened to hear the news of Gary’s passing My condolences to his family and friends and the Moose family I’m sure he will be missed R.I.P. Gary
Robert Corbett
Acquaintance
July 24, 2020
So sorry you left us so soon Gary.Your boardwalk family will miss you forever. Denise Milko ( Blessings... )
Denise Milko
Acquaintance
July 24, 2020
Love your smile - your jokes and your wit! I am so happy I really got to know you and know your heart.
May you rest in Paradise.
Thank you for all the laughs and memories
Jodi Breiterman
Friend
July 24, 2020
I wish I could put into words what I feel in my heart. Gary was a great boss and an amazing friend. There were so many good times and I have many great memories. You will be greatly missed. Rest easy my friend and thanks for the Moose antlers.
Tom Kuser
Friend
July 24, 2020
Gary was always joking around but he cared about his friends and employees. He went above and beyond for others. You always knew when he was walking your way because he wore that Hollister California cologne that everyone absolutely loved but he would never tell anyone what kind of cologne it was. :) The purple moose won't be the same without him!
Lisa Bradfield
Friend
July 24, 2020
I was a long time patron at the Purple Moose Saloon. Gary was always nice to me and I really enjoyed going to his nightclub/bar. He had the best bands and staff working for him. He will be greatly missed. I frequented the Purple Moose for 17 years.
Andy Davis
Acquaintance
July 23, 2020
Rest In Peace Gary you will be missed terribly Darrell and I always looked forward to visiting you and hearing all the crazy stories you would tell us love you forever!
Darrell & Leesa Schisler
Friend
July 23, 2020
So sad , R. I. P. Gary, first meet him in 1977. when i worked the door at the Dutch Bar.
July 23, 2020
To Nancy, Gary's family, and staff,
He was such a good man. Gary was loved by all, including me. He will be greatly missed. My condolences to all of you! God bless Gary. May his memory live on in the Purple Moose!
Love & prayers,
Laurie Brucki
Laurie Brucki
Friend
July 22, 2020
I thank Gary for his friendship and business mentoring when he hired me for two summers early in my adult years. Many fond memories in life from that opportunity where I met my wife, finished law school, served many years in the Marines and the PA House of Representatives and continue my law practice. I'll miss the Amstel light, crazy fun stories, Cadillac rides to AC and good business lessons. Keep rocking in your pink Cadillac Gary! PMS alumni 84 and 85,

Hal English, Pittsburgh
Hal English
Friend
July 22, 2020
I have known Gary from our high school days. We became friends and had many wonderful times over the years. He moved to OC right out of high school and worked hard to become a great businessman. He was special person who loved life. My sympathy to his sister, Nancy and his friends from the purple moose.
Julie Myers
Friend
