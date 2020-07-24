Your were and always will be truly one of a kind. I am so thankful we had the opportunity to drive you crazy and pester you for so so many years until you finally had to fold and enjoy us or would have never heard the end. Your wit, your spirit, and your beautiful smile or maybe more smirk for us, will always be missed. Thank you so much for watching over me and mine. ♥ I can’t begin to tell you how much we will miss you and our trips will never be same without you

Alisa Petrakis

Friend