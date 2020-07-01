Gary E. Waltman
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary E. Waltman

Hanover - Gary E. Waltman, 85, of Hanover, PA, entered God's Eternal Care, Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Manor Care York North Nursing Center.

Born August 10, 1934 in Brushtown, PA, he was the son of the late Henry E. and Mildred B. (Heyser) Waltman. Gary was the loving husband of Patricia A. (Kleppler) Waltman with whom he would have shared 58 years of marriage in September 2020.

Mr. Waltman was a 1952 graduate of Littlestown High School. He served his country proudly in the United States Army.

Gary retired from Utz Quality Foods, Inc. with over 30 years of service as a Regional Sales Manager.

Mr. Waltman was a member of New Hope Faith Community Church, Hanover, PA, where he was a former church council member, usher, and greeter. He was a lifetime member of the Hanover Elks, a member and past president of the Hanover Kiwanis Club, former Cub Scout Leader, former Make-A- Wish Volunteer, a member of the South Western School District Advisory Board, and a former President for the SW Band Booster Club.

Gary enjoyed gardening, golfing, listening to bluegrass music, being a chauffeur for Diana's Limousine service, and Jockeying cars for Hanover Honda following his retirement.

In addition to his wife Patricia, Gary is survived by his children, Lisa W. Sackett and husband Derek of New Cumberland, PA, Laurie A. Miller and husband Daniel of Spring Grove, PA, and Neil E. Waltman and girlfriend Meg Canouse of Hanover, PA, seven grandchildren, Anna Juliano, Alec Sackett, Malachi Waltman, Blair Waltman, Alaina Miller, Erin Miller, and Adam Miller; two sisters, Barbara Eyler of Daleville, PA, and Kimberly Wollmer of Wisconsin; and two brothers, Keith Waltman of New Jersey and Jeffrey Waltman of Hanover, PA. He was preceded in death by one sister, Loyse Briel.

A funeral service to celebrate and remember Gary will be held at 9:45 AM, Friday, July 3, 2020 at New Hope Faith Community Church, 33 Sunday Drive, Hanover, PA, with his Pastor the Rev. James Herbert officiating. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery Hanover, PA, with the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard Burial Detail providing Military Honors. Visitations will be held from 6-8 PM, Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, as well as from 9-9:45 Am Friday, July 3, 2020 at the church. Masks must be worn at the church and funeral home in compliance with health regulations.

In Lieu of flowers contributions may be made to New Hope Faith Community Church, 33 Sunday Drive, Hanover, PA 17331, or the Make-A-Wish Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia, The Gulf Tower, 707 Grant Street, 37th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219-1938.

The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Evening Sun from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Kenworthy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Visitation
09:00 - 09:45 AM
New Hope Faith Community Church
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Funeral service
09:45 AM
New Hope Faith Community Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-637-6259
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved