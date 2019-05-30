|
|
Gary Eugene Wolf
Moyock, NC - Gary Eugene Wolf, of Moyock, NC passed away in the morning of May 27, 2019 at the age of 66. Born in Hanover, PA to Burnell and Ruth (Mike) Wolf in 1952. After high school Gary served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War on USS OKLAHOMA (BB 37). When he came home, Gary played football for the Hanover Rhinos in the Baltimore City Free State League. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. He worked for Pepsi (19 years), Utz (15 years), and in various vendor positions (6 years).
Gary is survived by wife of 18 years, Cindy, and sister Patricia Wischer (Jack) of Langhorne, PA. Gary also leaves behind 7 children, CDR Joshua Wolf (Frances), Jason Powers (Courtney), Crystal Garvey (Jonathan), Stephanie Chancey (Reggie), Peggy Wolf, SPC Robert Wolf (Brittany), and Amanda Poole (Scott). Gary was the well-loved grandfather to 14 grandchildren, Skylar, Anna, Christopher, Grace, Camden, Danielle, Carter, Riley, Audrey, Ava, Evelyn, Robert Jr., Mason, and baby Chancey due in July.
Gary was known for his storytelling, fishing with his grandchildren, hard work, his compassion, optimism and his love of the beach and outdoors.
Memorial donations can be made to Delone Catholic High School online or to The Office of Development and Alumni Relations, 140 South Oxford Avenue, McSherrystown, PA 17344.
Published in Evening Sun on May 30, 2019